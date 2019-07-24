July 22, 2019
Ethelyn Harriet (Johnson) Carlson, 94, of Dassel died Monday, July 22, at Lakeview Ranch in Dassel, with family surrounding her. Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Dassel Covenant Church, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Lakeview Ranch, 69531 213th St. Darwin, MN 55324, Dassel History Center, 901 1st Street, Dassel, MN 55325 or as directed by the donor.
Ethelyn was born Dec. 16, 1924, to Harry E. and Esther (Mattson) Johnson in Dassel. She was baptized and confirmed at Dassel Covenant Church.
She attended Dassel Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1943. She went on to attend Swedish Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, graduating with the Class of 1946 as a registered nurse. Ethelyn worked at Rice Hospital, Willmar and Crookston. In 1948, she and best friend Dorothy Johnson traveled by bus to Los Angeles, California, working nights at a Los Angeles hospital. They attended First Covenant Church, Los Angeles, singing in the choir. After returning to Dassel, she worked at Hutchinson Hospital.
She was united in marriage to Robert L. Carlson Oct. 14, 1949, at Covenant Church. In 1957, the couple moved to the Andrew Larson farm south of Lake Washington, Ellsworth Township, Darwin, operating a dairy farm as well as grain farming. Six children were born to the couple.
Beyond her responsibilities on the farm, she served both church and community. She was a member of Dassel Covenant Church serving in various roles including Sunday school superintendent and elder board. Her contribution to the music of the church had her singing in the choir, the ladies sextet, duets, pianist and organist. She was active in Home Circle and volunteered with the American Red Cross.
In 1971, she accepted a position with Dassel Elementary and served as licensed school nurse for 23 years. She gave herself joyfully to serving the needs of children and youth in the community. After 50 years on the farm, she moved to Lakeside Apartments, Dassel, and then to Lakeview Ranch, Dassel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert of 49 years; son Dennis; granddaughter Annamarie Ruth Carlson; two sisters, Gladys (Wayne) Paulson and Lillian (Daryl)) Wessman; and brother Elmer.
She is survived by five children, Mary (Douglas) Johnson of Dassel, Thomas (Joyce) Carlson of Darwin, Douglas (Rori) Carlson of Dassel, Dean (Beth) Carlson of Darwin and James (Julie) Carlson of Plymouth; 11 grandchildren, Esther (Aaron) Jordan of Morris, Luke (Angela) Carlson of Columbia Heights, Ryan Johnson of Chicago, Illinios, Andrew (Stephanie) Carlson of Willmar, Linnea Johnson of Seattle, Washington, Amanda (Michael) Shadoin of Shakopee, Adam Carlson of Dassel, Bryce Carlson of Amery, Wisconsin; Samuel (Casey) Carlson of Hutchinson, Lauren Carlson of Plymouth and Joel (Brooke) Carlson of Dassel; six great-grandchildren, Samuel Jordan, Anna Jordan, Jackson Carlson, Waylon Carlson, Evelynn Carlson and Lillian Carlson; two brothers, Clifford (LaRene) Johnson of Dassel and Stuart (Joan) Johnson of Dassel; sisters-in-law,