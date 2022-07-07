May 21, 2022
Ethelyn M. Nelson, 97 of Hutchinson, formerly Victoria passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at United Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with the Rev. Josh Nelson as officiant. Visitation be one hour prior to the service. Interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at 2 p.m.
Ethelyn Myrtle (Wyman) Nelson was born Feb. 26, 1925 in Rush City, the daughter of Henry and Myrtle (Anderson) Wyman. On Aug. 19, 1950 Ethelyn was united in marriage to Charles Nelson in Fergus Falls.
Ethelyn grew up in Rush City, and later moved to Fergus Falls where she graduated from high school. After marrying the love of her life, the couple moved to Bloomington. Ethelyn was a diligent worker and worked for Allis-Chalmers for many years. Upon retirement, they moved to Victoria and the last six years Ethelyn resided in Hutchinson.
Faith was the guiding light in Ethelyn’s life. She was a committed member to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Bloomington and Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen.
In her free time, Ethelyn enjoyed reading, traveling, watching golf and the MN Twins. She adored her family and friends and was a joy to visit with. Ethelyn was always positive and upbeat. Her lovable soul will be dearly missed.
Ethelyn was preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents, Henry and Myrtle Wyman; sister Marian Sharp.
Ethelyn is survived by her loving family, children Heidi (Larry) Gasow of Hutchinson, Mindy (Michael) Henthorne of Truman, Kirk Nelson and Catherine Xiao of Palos Verdes Estates, California; grandchildren, Miranda (Garnette) Roberts, Gerrit (Jaslynn) Gasow, Brock Gasow and special friend Janine Adams, Renee Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ava, Ella and Bennett Roberts, Willa and Chandler Gasow, Hadley Gasow; niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
