Oct. 24, 2020
Eugene Paul “Skeeter” Anderson, 80, of St. George, Utah, formerly of Litchfield, passed away in his home Oct. 24. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Calvary Chapel, at 3922 Pioneer Road Saint George, Utah 84790
His was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Litchfield to Andrew and Louella Tesch Anderson.
After graduating from Litchfield High School, Skeeter enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He met and married the love of his life, Angela, in Casablanca, Morocco. After serving his country and being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he lived with his wife in California before returning to Litchfield. Skeeter worked as a painter before he started his career at the U.S. Post Office. He transferred in 1986 to Saint George, Utah. He retired after 37 years of government service. Retired life was all about his grandkids, with whom he enjoyed every minute. He also enjoyed hiking with the men’s group from church and reminiscing with his high school buddies.
Skeeter is survived by his wife, Angela Castelli Ponzio; daughter, Vanessa Michelle Anderson; son, Christopher; daughter-in-law Tiffany; grandkids, Abbie Michelle, Christopher Braden, and Andrew Michael Anderson; brothers, Jerry Anderson, and Ron Anderson; sisters Joann (Paul) Foley, and Beverly (Gary) Finken.
His was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Louella Anderson; brother Bob (Janice) Anderson; and sister Carol (Ron) Servin.