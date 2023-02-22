Feb. 20. 2023
Eugene Rudolph Bahr, 77, of Grove City, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, at his home surrounded by his family and the love of his life, Barbara. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield with the Rev. Jay Panning officiating. The interment will be held at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield following the service. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, followed by a luncheon after the funeral procession at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Eugene Rudolph Bahr, the son of Ervin and Ruth (Laffen) Bahr was born on Aug. 27, 1945, in Hutchinson. Eugene was baptized, and later confirmed in the Christian faith. While Eugene was in high school he starting working at Johnson Super Value in Hutchinson where he became the produce manager and met the love of his life Barbara. Eugene grew up in the Cosmos and Hutchinson area, and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1963.
On Sept. 5, 1964, Eugene was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Bulau at the Grace Lutheran Church in Brownton. After getting married and living in Hutchinson, Eugene continued to work at Johnson Super Value until he joined the Litchfield Police Department in 1967 and the family moved to Litchfield in 1968. Eugene served as a patrolman for 31 plus years and also served as a firearm instructor for the Police Department. Throughout Eugene’s working years he also worked part-time as a security guard at Johnson Brothers in Litchfield and after retiring, he worked at Litchfield Liquor, became camp ground host, drove for council and aging and drove special needs children for Peterson Bus Service in Grove City.
Eugene loved to spend time hunting, fishing, camping with his family, and going on vacations around the United States. While on vacation in Hawaii Eugene even got a flying lesson from Wallace Frelander. He loved playing Canasta and Buck Euchre, feeding the birds around his home, and watching his beloved Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He enjoyed spending time with friends by going to morning coffee at the Country Kitchen, and later Swans Café. He was active in a local horseshoe league and bowling league. Eugene was a family man and even near the end made sure to tell all family to continue to come by all the time. He took great pride in the love he gave to all of his family members, and the love he received in return. His greatest love, was his wife of 58 years, Barbara. Eugene will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bahr of Grove City; children, Troy (Jane) Bahr of Hutchinson, Tammy (Ronald) Schmitz of Litchfield, Kimberly (Brian) Shropshire of Litchfield, Stacy Johnson of Spicer, Candace (Patrick) Fank of Grove City; son-in-law, Craig Buechler of Richmond; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and a brother, Lyle (Carol) Bahr of Hutchinson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Buechler; son-in-law, Kenton Johnson; parents, Ervin and Ruth Bahr; brother, Dellas Bahr; sister-in-law, Sigret Bahr; father and mother in-law, Edwin and Iona Bulau; and brother-in-law, Ralph Bulau.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.