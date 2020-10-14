Oct. 10, 2020
Eugene “Bumps” W. Barker, 81, of Litchfield, died Saturday Oct. 10, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14, at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday Oct. 15, at the Atwater United Methodist Church a radio broadcast will be available outside the church.
Eugene “Bumps” Wilber Barker, the son of Earl and Rhoda (Knott) Barker was born Nov. 24, 1938 in Jeffers. He graduated from Atwater High School in 1957 and was united in marriage to Mary Jane Barker Sept. 17, 1960 in Northwood, Iowa. As a mechanic he worked for Johnson Brothers Construction and opened the Barker Repair Shop in 1967 and later opened his new shop in 1981. He also worked for the Cenex small engine repair shop in Litchfield. He was a member of the Atwater United Methodist Church. He was a volunteer fireman from 1963 - 1983 and a member of the Grove City Sportsman Club and the Grove City Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, gardening, grilling and visiting with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Barker; children, Kelly (Selmer) Gimmestad of Willmar, Tony (Julie) Barker of Lisbon, North Dakota, and Mindy (David) Hinrichs of Clara City; grandchildren, Jessica and Josh Gimmestad, Marco Barker-Kellog, Joey Cortez, Taiya and Braxtin Hinrichs, and Olivia Naatjes; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Rhoda; brothers, Kenneth and Delbert Barker; brothers-in-law, Alvin Willaby and Merle Lange; nephew Bruce Willaby; niece Ann Barker; and grandpuppy Cloey Princess Bug.
