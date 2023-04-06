April 3, 2023
Eugene “Gene” H. Anderson, 84, of Dassel and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Monday, April 3, at Lakeside Heath Care Center in Dassel. Time for visitation will take place from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Cornerstone Church. Memorial service will start at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Garland officiating. A private family interment will be held later. Services will be livestreamed on Gene’s obituary page at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Gene was born on May 23, 1938 in Dassel, to Harold and Selma (Allen) Anderson. After graduating from Dassel High School in 1955, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. On June 21, 1958, Gene married the love of his life, Karen Bartz, and the two lived in Pensacola, Florida, where he was stationed. In Jan. of 1960, they welcomed their first child, Scott and the following year, Gene was Honorably Discharged. The family moved back to Minnesota, settling in Darwin, and welcomed son, Richard, in March 1962. After three years in Darwin, they moved to their home on Lake Ripley in Litchfield, where in Dec. 1965, daughter Katrina was born.
After moving back to Minnesota, Gene began working as a tree cutter for REA (now Meeker Cooperative Power and Lighting. Over forty years, he worked his way up to lineman and then retired as line supervisor. Soon after retiring, Gene and Karen loaded their truck and camper and headed to Alaska, where they spent two months working the trap line.
Gene was passionate about trapping. Along with Karen, the two would attend trapping conventions and sell fur coats and hats. Around the community, Gene would teach kids the art of trapping, and was known for his remote-control skunk. Besides trapping, he enjoyed a variety of crafts such as carving scenes into antlers, wood carving, and painting wooden ducks that he had made. He loved bear hunting on Gunflint Trail and spending time with Karen, who was the highlight of his life
Being a very active family man, Gene made things fun for his kids and grandkids. He was always up for anything and was always doing things with the kids, whether it was skiing, snowmobiling, or creating a zipline in the back yard. In his younger days, he was a bit of a daredevil, racing motorcycles and participating in rodeos, and trained horses to perform tricks for the circus. He also collected and rode Triumph Motorcycles, a passion he held his entire life.
Surviving Gene are his children, Richard (Donna) Anderson and Katrina (Bill) Haight; his grandchildren, Michael Lustfield, Filisha (Pedro) Manancero, and Ryan (Hayley) Anderson; and his great grandchildren, Kylyn and Jace Anderson, and Eliana and Luca Manancero.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; son, Scott; and sisters, Darlene and Bonnie.
Services are under the care of Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Service in Litchfield.