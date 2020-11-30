Nov. 23, 2020
Eugene M. Madden Sr., 88, passed away Nov. 23 at Carris Health– Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Eugene was born in Manannah, to Michael H. and Elizabeth (Reder) Madden. He grew up in Eden Valley and attended Eden Valley High School, graduating in 1950. He was a basketball cheerleader and played the drums. After graduation he enlisted in the Army in 1950, serving during the Korean Conflict. Gene was sent to Okinawa. While he was at Fort Ord, California, he grew to love the state. Gene returned to California in 1957 and was married to Rosie Black on Feb. 9, 1957, in Canoga Park. He worked for Rocketdyne for 33 years. With his heart still back in Eden Valley he moved back to the area in the fall of 2016. Gene had resided in Litchfield since early 2017.
Gene loved to go the casino, eat out and listen to country music. He also loved visiting with hometown friends and sharing memories, and a laugh was very special to him. Gene loved the Minnesota Twins and liked to dance.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Rosa Jene Chamberlain, of Woodland Hills, California; son, Eugene Michael Jr., of Litchfield; and two grandsons, Kenneth Chamberlain and Robert Chamberlain.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie, in 2010 after 53 years of marriage; his parents; sisters, Marie, Margaret and Betty; brothers, Joe, Nick, Larry, Ed and Jim; and son-in-law Charles Chamberlain.