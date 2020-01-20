Dec. 25, 2019
Eunice M. Decker, 91, of Buffalo Lake passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Jackie Cook. Organist will be Cyndi Washburn. Soloist will be Shyann Topel performing “How Great Thou Art” and “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Eulogist will be Mark Peterson. Reader will be Julie Neuhaus. Congregational hymns will be “Borning Cry,” “Softly and Tenderly Jesus Is Calling” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Honorary urn bearers will be Eunice’s granddaughters, Julie Neuhaus and Jackie Ide. Urn bearer will be Keith Peterson.
Eunice Marcella Decker was born May 21, 1928, in Grafton Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Theodore and Lunita (Berger) Buboltz. Eunice was baptized into the Christian faith June 3, 1928, and confirmed May 23, 1943, by Rev. Hans Appel at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. She attended the district school in Grafton Township and Buffalo Lake High School.
On Jan. 16, 1945, Eunice was united in marriage to Wilfred Decker at the priest’s home in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Judy and Joy. They made their home on a farm north of Stewart and shared 42 years of marriage until Wilfred passed away in January 1987.
On May 20, 1989, Eunice was united in marriage to Charles Fry at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Eunice and Charles continued to live on the farm until Feb. 5, 2010, when they moved to Buffalo Lake. They shared 30 years of marriage together.
Eunice was a loving farm wife and homemaker. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and its Ladies Aid and McLeod County Homemakers Club.
Eunice enjoyed sewing clothing for her daughters and granddaughters. In her later life, she took up quilting. She was a great cook, including creating her own recipes. When giving advice about baking she would always recommend to add “a little vanilla.” She grew and canned vegetables and enjoyed her flower gardens. Finches and orioles were her favorite birds to watch in her bird feeders.
When Eunice needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake Aug. 5, 2019. Blessed be her memory.
Eunice is survived by her husband Charles Fry of Vadnais Heights; daughters, Judy (Jerome) Ide of Glencoe and Joy Decker of St. Paul; granddaughters, Julie (Barret) Neuhaus and Jackie Ide; great-granddaughter Erica Neuhaus; stepchildren, Brian (Sue) Fry of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Glenda Gunderson of Coon Rapids, Mavis Fry of St. Paul, Cynthia (John) Hallas of Columbia Heights and Michelle (Fred) Moore of Stacy; stepgrandchildren, Heather (Aaron) Smith, Melissa Fry, Tiffany Fry, Nicole (Jake) Linscheid, Gabriella Paine, Richard (Melissa) Fry and Chavonne Moore; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Peterson of Buffalo Lake and Darla Bode of New Ulm; and many other relatives and friends.
Eunice was preceded in death by her first husband Wilfred Decker; parents Theodore and Lunita Buboltz; brothers, Marvin (Lorraine) Buboltz, Stanley (Dorothy) Buboltz and Lloyd (Diane) Buboltz; sister Delores (Harold) Decker; brothers-in-law, Earl Peterson and Wally Bode.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.