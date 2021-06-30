June 26, 2021
Eunice E. Anglin, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday, June 26, at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dan Moose officiating. Pianist is Cheryl Moose. Congregational hymns are “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “Jesus Loves Me.” Casket bearers are Jason Anglin, Kayla Anglin, Jennifer Anglin, Beth Tweed, Neil Tweed, Rustin Olson, and Haley Olson.
Eunice was born Oct. 19, 1927, in Hutchinson, the daughter of Melvin and Florence (Newcomb) Laugeson. Eunice received her education at the Hutchinson High School and graduated in 1945. She was baptized at the Free Lutheran Church in Cokato.
On Nov. 16, 1951, Eunice was united in marriage to Milan Anglin at the Franklin Street Baptist Church, Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Leigh and Sharon.
Eunice worked at the Federal Reserve, Hutchinson Telephone Company, First National Bank, and as a farmer’s wife.
Eunice lived most of her life in the Hutchinson area along with time spent in Long Prairie, Howard Lake, Lester Prairie, Dassel, and Winsted. In June, 2019, Eunice became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there Saturday, June 26, at the age of 93 years.
She liked visits with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the family dogs. She also liked crossword puzzles, keeping up with family on Facebook, gatherings with her cousins, daily calls with her daughter, and watching the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoons. She loved pie, especially fruit pies. When Milan was alive, “The Kitchen Was Closed” on Saturday mornings. They enjoyed going for a car ride and dining out in nearby towns.
“I just love your mom,” was often said by assisted living staff, health care workers and others who knew her. She had a sharp and witty sense of humor, excellent smile, and loving personality.
She is survived by her son Leigh Anglin and wife Marlene; daughter Sharon Anglin Wings and her friend Mike Pacheco; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Milan; her parents; an infant son; brother Errol; and sister Margie.
