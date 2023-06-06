June 1, 2023
Eunice L. Schuette, 95, of Brownton, passed away on Thursday, June 1, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Stewart. Clergy officiating was the Rev. R Allan Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, "What A Friend We Have In Jesus", "Children Of The Heavenly Father" and "Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow". Casket bearers were Jodi Rickheim, Gina Duehn, Angela Silfverston, Eric Schuette, Lance Schuette, Dan Alsleben, Mitchel Klockmann, Stephanie Raduenz.
Eunice Lillian Schuette was born on March 2, 1928, at home in Dryden Township, rural Gaylord. She was the daughter of Martin and Lillian (Fenske) Marth. Eunice was baptized as an infant on March 11, 1928, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 6, 1941, both by the Rev. Gust Mueller, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mountville Township, rural Gaylord. She received her education through the eighth grade in Mountville Township.
On April 24, 1949, Eunice was united in marriage to Delmer Schuette by the Rev. E.K. Hartenberger at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mountville Township. This marriage was blessed with two children, Susan and Larry. Eunice and Delmer resided in Brownton for six years before moving to Stewart in 1955. They moved back to Brownton in 1985 and made their forever home. Eunice and Delmer shared 42 years of marriage until Delmer passed away on April 14, 1992.
Eunice was a painter and worked at Green Giant for a few years before deciding to stay at home and take care of her children and grandchildren. Eunice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Eunice enjoyed gardening, quilting, and playing cards with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Eunice passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Eunice is survived by her children, Sue Alsleben and her husband, Glenn of Brownton, Larry Schuette and his wife, Donna of Cold Spring; grandchildren, Jodi (Harlan) Rickheim, Gina (Chad) Duehn, Angie (Leif) Silfverston, Eric (Wendy) Schuette, Dan (Sarah) Alsleben, Lance Schuette, Heidi Klockmann; great-grandchildren, Ashley (Collin) Brehmer, Brett (Amanda) Rickheim, Stephanie (Justin) Raduenz, Cole Duehn, Mitchel Klockmann, Nikki Duehn, Levi Silfverston, Paisley Alsleben, Natalie Silfverston, Mylah Alsleben, Seth Schuette, Kiera Schuette, Jocelyn Schuette, Autumm Schuette, Carter Schuette; great-great-grandchildren, Beau Brehmer, Maverick Brehmer, Logan Raduenz, twin Rickheim girls in November; brother, Donald Marth and his wife, Eleanor of Gaylord; many other relatives and friends.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lillian Marth; husband, Delmer Schuette; son-in-law, Martin Klockmann; grandsons, Marty Klockmann, Jon Alsleben; siblings, Marvin Marth and his wife, Emma, Bernice Hoefs and her husband, LeRoy; parents-in-law, Otto and Ella Schuette; brothers-in-law, Howard Mehlhop, Ray Schuette and his wife, Audrey.
