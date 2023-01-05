Jan. 3, 2023
Eunice Mary Wosmek, 98, of Glencoe died on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, with 7:30 p.m. prayer service at the Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Maresh Funeral Home before the service. The Rev. John Hayes and the Rev. Bob Mraz will be the celebrants. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren: Ken Wraspir, Terry Cuhel, Betsy Stromberg, Keith Wosmek, Philip Wosmek and Nichole Hamelbeck. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Silver Lake.
She was born on Oct. 4, 1924, in Glencoe the daughter of George and Mary (Honzalek) Vacek. Eunice was baptized and confirmed at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe. She graduated from Glencoe High School in 1942.
On Nov. 24, 1943, Raymond A. Wosmek and Eunice M. Vacek were joined in holy marriage at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe. God blessed their marriage with eight children. She was a devoted farmer’s wife and business partner with Ray, through the farm and Wosmek Manufacturing.
Eunice enjoyed her role as wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend. Eunice was the main caregiver to her parents once they retired to live in Glencoe. She always seemed to keep herself busy with family, gardening, baking, housework, and embroidery during her years living on the farm. She also enjoyed her Precious Moments collection and loved to give them as gifts to family and friends.
Eunice was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. She was a lifetime member of the CCW. She also belonged to the Rosary Society and served as an officer for several years.
Survived by her loving children, Sharon (Gary) Cuhel, David (Lynda) Wosmek, Michael (Sandy) Wosmek, Jerome (Karla) Wosmek, Cindy (Bill) Covington; and son-in-law LuWayne Wraspir; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Eunice was preceded in death by her daughter, Geraldine Wraspir; and infant son Wayne Wosmek; and infant daughter Kathleen Wosmek; grandsons, Brad Wosmek and Joel Wosmek; her parents; her in-laws; her brother, Raymond Vacek; brother-in-law, Henry Wosmek; and sister-in-laws, Mary Lhotka and Blanche Navara.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
