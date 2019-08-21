Aug. 18, 2019
Eva Rodriguez, 64, of Glencoe passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, at her residence. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Santos Pelcastre will be the speaker.
Eva was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Matamoros, Mexico, the daughter of Guadalupe Rodriguez and Dolores Cruz.
Eva enjoyed going to church and being with her family. She did a lot of babysitting for her nieces and nephews. She loved children!
She is survived by her loving sisters, Hilda Rodriguez, Yolanda Rodriguez, Guadalupe Lozano and San Juana Lezama, all of Glencoe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Delia Quintero; and nephew Rigoberto Lezama.
Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to chilsonfuneralhome.com.