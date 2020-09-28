Sept. 23, 2020
Evelyn A. Dobratz, 106, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Cedar Crest Estates in Silver Lake, Minnesota. Funeral service was Sunday, Sept. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Gerhard Bode and the Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Charles Luedtke. Piano by Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were “Jesus Lead Thou On” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Special music was “My Faith Looks Up to Thee,” performed by great-granddaughter Grace Puckett accompanied by Otte. Pallbearers were Nancy Bunde, Mark Wehking, Paul Dobratz, Becky Puckett, Steven Dobratz, Julie Flann and Jodie Pahl.
Evelyn “Evie” Alice Dobratz was born April 2, 1914, on her family farm. Her birth was the first recorded birth in Alger Township near Ross, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Paul and Henrietta (Markel) Tabbert. She was baptized May 24, 1914, at Norwegian Lutheran Church in Stanley, North Dakota. She was later confirmed in her faith by the Rev. O.G. Tiemann at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanley, North Dakota. Evelyn attended country school near Ross, North Dakota, and high school in Stanley, North Dakota. During the Great Depression and Dustbowl years, she came to Minnesota when she was 17 to visit an aunt and uncle. She liked the community so much that she stayed and found employment. In Hutchinson, she worked in many homes as a maid and also for Dr. McCurdy, Kennedy’s Department Store, and the Smart Style Shop. In 1935, she returned to North Dakota for a year to be with family and be the chief cook for a threshing crew where she used a wood stove to prepare meals for 40 men. She loved all her jobs and spoke fondly of the tasks and people from all of her experiences.
On Feb. 17, 1939, Evelyn was united in marriage to Arthur Dobratz at the family farm in Hutchinson by the Rev. W. J. Schulze. This family was blessed with two children, Margaret and Robert. Evelyn and Art shared 43 years of marriage until Arthur passed away April 21, 1982.
Evie began her life without indoor plumbing, electricity or motor vehicles. When speaking of events that she lived and changes she witnessed in her long life, Evie always said, “I could write a book.” A book could be written about Evie, too, and the many ways she blessed people’s lives. She was known for her endless energy, love for the Lord, and thoughtful ways of doing things for others. Everyone who knew Evie, from her years on the plains of North Dakota to the halls of Evergreen Apartments and Cedar Crest Estate, can attest to her zest for life and can understand her nicknames of Peppy and Speedy. Stories of Evie and her spunk are always told with a smile and a chuckle.
Evie loved being a homemaker and serving at her church, Peace Lutheran, where she was a member of the altar guild, the quilting group, Ladies Aid, and a charter member of the Circle of Care. She also taught Sunday School. She was a member of Burns Manor Auxiliary, the Home Project Extension Group, the Bear Lake Sunshine group, and a 4-H leader. Other activities she enjoyed were listening to polka music, finding deals at rummage sales, and keeping an eye on the weather. She enjoyed gardening, picking strawberries, arts and crafts, cooking, and mending, and used her talents to help others. People who know her were blessed to sample her cookies, peanut brittle, egg coffee, receive a craft she made, wear pants that she patched, or use a quilt that she sewed. She was known as the “Cookie Lady” for the countless sugar cookies she made for family, friends, the church and the blood drive. She faithfully supplied six dozen cookies for the monthly blood drive until she retired at 100. She loved interacting with others and would ask, “Whatcha got cookin’?” or encourage someone with “The good Lord will take care of us.” Even in her last moments, she was leading family members in the Lord’s Prayer and sharing words of wisdom and advice.
Evelyn lived life fully and victoriously until she entered eternity on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 106 years, 5 months, 21 days. Her legendary spirit will be missed dearly and will continue to be marveled by those who were blessed to know her.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Margaret Wehking and her husband Delmar of Parkers Prairie; daughter-in-law Gloria Dobratz of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nancy (David) Bunde, Mark (Jakki) Wehking, Paul Dobratz, Becky (Troy) Puckett, Steven (Amanda) Dobratz, Julie (Zach) Flann and Jodie (Chris) Pahl; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Lois Tabbert of Cottage Grove; many other relatives, friends, and loving caregivers at Cedar Crest.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Henrietta Tabbert; husband Arthur Dobratz; son Robert Dobratz; brother Ernest Tabbert, and her sisters and their spouses, Martha and Oscar Holm, and Elsie and Helmar Lund.