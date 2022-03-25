March 16, 2022
Evelyn M. Dougherty, 78, of Darwin, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Darwin. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, March 25, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Jeff Horejsi. Organist was Mary Bolek. Song leader was Pat Hansen. Music selections were, “I Heard The Voice Of Jesus”, “The Lord Is Kind And Merciful”, “Prayer Of St. Francis”, “I’m The Bread Of Life”, “Song Of Farewell” and “Hail Mary Gentle Woman”. Urn bearers were, Renee Dougherty, Janice Borchert, Dennis Dougherty.
Evelyn Marcella Dougherty was born on July 30, 1943, in rural Kimball. She was the daughter of Joseph and Aurelia (Nohner) Ashfeld. Evelyn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins. She received her education through the eighth grade in Watkins and graduated from Cold Spring High School with the class of 1961. Evelyn met her future husband, Ed, at a dance at the Playland Ballroom in Kimball.
On Oct. 23, 1965, Evelyn was united in marriage to Edmund “Ed” Dougherty at the Church of St. Anthony in Watkins. This marriage was blessed with three children, Renee, Janice, and Dennis. She was a devoted homemaker and mother. Evelyn and Ed resided in Darwin, since 1965, where they built their own home to be near her church community. They shared 55 years of marriage until Ed passed away on March 9, 2021.
Evelyn worked outside the home at various places including Dassel Lakeside Nursing Home, Miller Manufacturing, and as the city clerk for the City of Darwin. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin. Evelyn’s church community was very important to her and she spent a lot of her time volunteering at the church. She was also a volunteer at Threads of Hope in Litchfield.
Evelyn enjoyed quilting, embroidery, baking, and going dancing with her husband, Ed. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandson and friends.
Evelyn passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Darwin, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be her memory.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Renee (Len Kne) Dougherty of Roseville, Janice (Dave) Borchert of Cold Spring, Dennis Dougherty of Darwin; grandson Andrew Borchert; siblings, Delores (Harold) Eder, Marilyn (Duane) Finger, Louis (Cathy) Ashfeld; many other relatives and friends.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Aurelia Ashfeld; husband Edmund “Ed” Dougherty.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.