Nov. 21, 2020
Evelyn I. Fisher, 88, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service is at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Honorary urn bearers are Evelyn’s great-grandchildren, Halle, Nevaeh, Sydnee, Larkun, Livia, Briecyn, Caydence, Ty, Shayla, Eli, Taelyn, Shane, Alexis and Maverick. Urn bearers are Evelyn’s grandchildren, Brain Fisher, Kalee Nass, Leah Kurth, Carl “CJ” Albrecht, Dariun Fisher, Maddison Fisher, Roberta Johnson and Jeff Johnson.
Evelyn Ione Fisher was born July 1, 1932, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Chester and Mable (Peterson) Wylie. Evelyn was baptized as an infant at the Lutheran Church in Barnard, South Dakota, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Dalesburg Lutheran Church in Hub City, South Dakota. She received her education in Rockfield, South Dakota, through eighth grade and then attended and graduated high school in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Evelyn resided in Vermillion and later moved to Hutchinson in 1969. She was blessed with three children, Terry, Sheryl and Vern.
Evelyn was first employed as a waitress and short-order cook in Vermillion. When she moved to Hutchinson, she began employment at 3M in production for 25 years. She retired Oct. 1, 1994.
Evelyn enjoyed bowling, camping, crocheting, puzzles and reading. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Evelyn became a resident at Prince of Peace Retirement Living in Hutchinson, and when she needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson Jan. 17, 2020.
Blessed be her memory.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Terry Fisher of Brainerd, Sheryl Albrecht of Hutchinson, and Vern Fisher and his wife Candace of Waterville; grandchildren, Brian (Nikki) Fisher, Kalee (Justin) Nass, Leah (Bill) Kurth, Carl “CJ” (Kaylee) Albrecht, Dariun Fisher and Maddison Fisher; great-grandchildren, Halle, Nevaeh, Sydnee, Larkun, Livia, Briecyn, Caydence, Ty, Shayla, Eli and Taelyn; step-grandchildren, Roberta Johnson and Jeff (Ericka) Johnson; step-great-grandchildren, Shane Johnson, Alexis Johnson and Maverick Johnson; brothers, Donald Wylie and his wife Marilyn of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Darol Wylie and his wife Billie Jean Pulkrabek of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Beverly Wylie of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Mable Wylie; siblings, Wayne (Ardella) Wylie, Lavern Wylie, Leo (Joan) Wylie, Jim Wylie, Jerry Wylie and Kenneth Francis Wylie (in infancy); son-in-law Wayne Albrecht; and daughter-in-law Diane Fisher.
