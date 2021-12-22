Dec. 17, 2021
Evelyn Laraway, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Clergy officiating is, Dean Dykstra, Gayle Motley and Dorothy Kleeb. Organist is Rachel Clausen. Soloist is Jerry Wright, “How Great Thou Art”. Congregational hymns are, “Where All Is Peaceful” and “Precious Thought” and graveside hymn “When Life is Ended”. Casket bearers are Roger Siemsen, Roger Probst, Troy Baumgartner, Joshua Ring, Jordan Johnson, Jeffrey Eckel.
Evelyn Yvonne (Carter) Laraway was born on Oct. 31, 1921, in Carpenter, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Ralph and Agnes (Madsen) Carter. She grew up on a farm with her family in South Dakota until age 11, at which time the family moved to a farm six miles southeast of Gibbon.
Evelyn attended a country school through eighth grade and then four years of high school in Gibbon, graduating with the class of 1939. Evelyn married Russell Laraway on Dec, 27, 1940 and together they were blessed with five children. They shared 68 ½ years together until Russell passed away in May, 2009.
Evelyn embraced Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior in 1946 and her faith in God inspired all who knew her.
She thoroughly enjoyed being with family and friends, reading (especially her bible), walking and fixing dinner for her family. She was a talented seamstress, she made quilts for all of her grandchildren.
She passed away of Covid-19 on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 100 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Diane Johnson of Hutchinson, Yvonne (Roger) Siemsen of Hutchinson, David Laraway of Hutchinson, Rosalind Laraway of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; daughter-in-law Nyla (Roger) Probst of LeSueur; eight grandchildren, Jerilyn Ring, Jenelle (Jeffrey) Eckel, Christina (Troy) Baumgartener, Jennifer (Brian) Droege, Ryan Schober, Jodi Selander, Dylan (Kathryn) Morris, Lindsay (Carey) Morris; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Agnes Carter; husband Russell Laraway; son Dale Laraway; grandson Jay Johnson; sons-in-law, Mark Morris and Roger Johnson; brothers Harvey Carter, Gerald Carter, George Carter and James Carter; sister Blanche Motley.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.