Jan. 21, 2020
Evelyn Rosalie Lundeen, 97, of Hutchinson, formerly of Dassel, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stockholm Lutheran Church in rural Cokato with the Rev. Mark Little officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at Stockholm Lutheran Church in rural Cokato.
Evelyn Rosalie (Heining) Lundeen was born April 2, 1922, on a farm near Atwater, Minnesota, to Charles and Alma (Peterson) Heining. After graduating from Grove City High School in 1940, she worked various jobs in Litchfield. While working at REA (Rural Electrification Administration), she met the love of her life, Roger (Bunch) Lundeen. They were married June 25, 1949. They moved to the Lundeen family farm working hard and building their happy life together. She loved to cook and was an excellent baker. She always had the coffee pot on for guests and a fresh baked treat. She was busy with her handiwork and was so proud when she won blue ribbons and a “Champion” at the county fair.
After Roger passed away in 2004, Evelyn moved off the farm and resided at Evergreen Apartments in Hutchinson. She was so happy there and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When she could no longer live on her own, she moved to Harmony River Living Center in April of 2016.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger; and infant brother.
She is survived by her daughter Linda (Don) Pankake of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Gary (Kelley) Pankake, Michelle (Aaron) Dahlman, Scott Lundeen Jr. and Stephanie Lundeen (Robert Sturges); great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brielle Pankake, Lars, Evelyn and Ivan Dahlman, Kali (Isiah) Sweet, Skyler Lundeen and Owen and Jack Lundeen; sister Ardella Voigt of Litchfield; sister-in-law Connie Flowers of Georgia; nieces, Sandra Meyer, Laurie Boll, Janelle Hoekstra and Venita McCormick; nephews, Byron Lundeen, Charles Voigt and Richard Voigt; special friends, Robert and Delores Powell of Hutchinson; and other family members and friends.
The family appreciates all the love shown her and Pastor Little’s visits which she looked forward to and were always comforting to her.
Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of funeral arrangements.