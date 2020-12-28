Dec. 8, 2020
Evelyn Mae Chellin, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 8 with a family friend at her side. There will be an open house memorial service held in the summer of 2021 at Lyle and Sharon’s place west of Grove City (the Payne Farm).
Evelyn was born March 28, 1931 and was adopted by Aubrey and Edith Payne. Evelyn attended Grove City school and graduated from Minnehaha Academy in 1949.
In 1950 Evelyn married Kermit Chellin, Evelyn worked as a nurse’s aide in Litchfield, they raised three sons and a daughter. Evelyn was always ready to welcome and feed any extras brought in by children and family. Evie spent countless hours sewing throws or blankets or mending for people in her life. She would always talk about how she prayed over the recipients of her blankets and items needing mending.
Evelyn is survived by her four children, Lyle and Sharon Chellin of Grove City, Danny and Sherlyn Chellin of Elk River, Randy and Val Chellin of Litchfield, Lisa Chellin and Bruce Ekdahl of Florida; 16 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; one great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Kermit; her brother Marvin of California; both of her parents; a stepmother Ruth; and a grandson Steven Ekdahl.