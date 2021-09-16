Evelyn O. Runke, 84

Sept. 14, 2021
Evelyn O. (Evy) Runke, 84, of Richfield, formerly North Branch, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sept. 14. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 21, at Oxboro Free Church, 9431 Nicollet Ave. in Bloomington. Visitation will be 4-7:30 p.m., Monday Sept. 20, at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield, and one hour prior at church. Interment will be at Dawn Valley. Memorials may be directed to Oxboro EFC, Gideons or Camp Shamineau.
Dearly loved and missed by children, Joel (Cristina), Daniel (Sandra), Lori (Dave) Ballejo, Brenda (Glenn) Meier and Michelle (Dave) Rietveld; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Patricia Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by husband Kenneth Runke; brother Morris Peterson; sisters-in-law, Delores (Raymond) Hoff and Arlis (Gerald) Fahrenkamp.