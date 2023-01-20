Jan. 19, 2023
Evelyn Ester Yager Walls was born Feb. 13, 1926, to Herman and Hulda (Wackler) Yager of Waverly. After her parents sold the farm they moved to Howard Lake, where she was a clerk at Carlson's Store.
While on an outing with friends to Excelsior Amusement Park she happened to see a returning soldier on crutches. This soldier, Archis Walls, became her husband on Oct. 30, 1948. They lived on a farm southwest of Darwin, with their two children Linda and Roger, sharing over 57 years of marriage until Archis passed Dec. 9, 2005.
Evelyn then moved to Hutchinson, living in her own apartment for over 17 years until a fall on Jan. 11 broke her hip and she entered Harmony River Care Facility where she died Jan. 19. Less than a month shy of her 97th birthday.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Robert) Roske of Hutchinson; son, Roger (Karlene) Walls of Moorhead; four grandsons, Jason (Stacey) Roske, Kansas City, Missouri, Brent (Dana) Roske, West Des Moines, Iowa, Eric (Marissa) Walls, Maple Grove, and Matthew Walls, Moorhead; two great grandsons, William Roske, Madrid Spain and Tristian Roske, Kansas City, Missouri; great granddaughter, Marina Joy Roske of West Des Moines, Iowa; one sister-in-law.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman and Hulda Yager; husband, Archie; sister, Gladys Stifter; one sister in-law; three brothers in-law.
Per her wishes there will be no funeral service.