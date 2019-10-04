Sept. 11, 2019
Everett E. Reilly, Jr., 79, of Litchfield died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Family and friends gathered at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield Monday, Sept. 16. Interment was in Ripley Cemetery with military honors by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Everett Edward Reilly, Jr., son of Everett and Marion (Mahofski) Reilly, was born June 23, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from Langley High School in 1958. He continued his education at Virginia Poly Tech and played football there. In 1962, he entered the U. S. Navy and served on nuclear submarines as nuclear repair engineer.
On April 3, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sherron Shockley at the Bainbridge Maryland Naval Chapel. In 1992, he retired from the navy and moved to Litchfield, Minnesota. Everett worked for Sparboe Company and also had his own company working as an OSHA compliance and safety instructor. He was active in the VFW, American Legion, Navy Club and Litchfield Military Honor Guard, serving as Commander in all of them. Everett was also active on library and Grand Army of the Republic Hall (GAR) boards. He volunteered for the Lunch Bunch, a reading group at Litchfield elementary schools. Everett enjoyed traveling, fishing, history, westerns, writing poetry and showing his grandchildren card tricks. He loved books, telling jokes and being with his friend (and distant cousin) Bruce Cottington, exchanging stories and witty comments with him.
He is survived by his wife Sherron Reilly of Litchfield; children, Everett Reilly, III (and Cheryl) of Dallas, Texas and Catherine Kayser (David) of Washington, District of Columbia; grandchildren, Jessica Vaughn (Wyatt), Abby Two Bulls (Clint) and Everett Reilly, IV; sister Colleen Estok (John) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and his 17 year old dachshund, Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials to Litchfield Military Honor Guard were preferred.
The Reilly family sincerely thanks everyone who gathered, sent flowers and cards and donations in Everett’s memory. He is truly missed.