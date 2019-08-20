Aug. 14, 2019
Faith Lane Nelson, 92, of Hutchinson, formerly Grove City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Interment was in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Steven L. Carmany, interim pastor. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Special music (CD) was “Stroll Across Heaven” by Alan Jackson. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “One Day at a Time” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Casket bearers were Tom Nelson, Joe Nelson, Lucas Nelson, Lance Nelson, Eric Nelson and Mike Lehrer.
Faith Lane Nelson was born Sept. 19, 1926, at her home in East Lake Lillian Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Olson) Anderson. Faith was baptized and was confirmed, both at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. She attended District 89 Riverside Country School by Lake Lillian.
On Dec. 23, 1949, Faith was united in marriage to Clifton Erwin Nelson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township. This marriage was blessed with four children, Robert, Douglas, Bruce and Becky. Faith and Clifton made their home in Danielson Township and shared nearly 68 years of marriage until Clifton passed away Nov. 12, 2017.
Faith was a loving homemaker and caregiver to her husband and children. She was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, where she was active with the Peace Lutheran Church Women. She was also a member of the Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 Auxiliary.
Faith enjoyed gardening, feeding baby calves and traveling. She also enjoyed playing cards and solving puzzles such as word search and jigsaw. The annual family fishing trips up north with her family was a yearly highlight. She especially enjoyed and cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
When Faith needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson Jan. 17, 2018.
Blessed be her memory.
Faith is survived by her children, Robert Nelson and his wife, Luyen, of Rosemount, Douglas Nelson and his wife, Lorchelle, of Litchfield, Bruce Nelson and his wife, Linda, of Grove City, Becky Renstrom and her husband, LeRoy, of Litchfield; grandchildren, Tom (Danielle) Nelson, Joseph Nelson, Lucas (Christy) Nelson, Brandie (Randy) Bachman, Brittney (Chris) Nelson, Kate (Trevor) Berger, Lance (Jolene) Nelson, Eric (Chelsey) Nelson and Nicole (Michael) Lehrer; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Nelson, Sophia Nelson, Gabe Nelson, Jack Nelson, Abigail Bachman, Zachary Bachman, Addison Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Kendell Berger, Micah Berger, Ryan Berger, Kaiden Nelson, Jackson Nelson, Logan Nelson, Brooklyn Nelson, Madison Lehrer and Britton Lehrer; sister LuRae Thomas of Cosmos; sister-in-law Shirley Anderson of Hector; and many other relatives and friends.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lillian Anderson; husband Clifton Nelson; brothers, Ilert Anderson and his wife Genevieve, Eldred Anderson and his wife Leone, Ned Anderson and Avis Anderson (in infancy); sister Beverly Macik and her husband Ralph; and brother-in-law Curtis Thomas.
Arrangements with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online guestbook at hantge.com