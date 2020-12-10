Flora Schaufler, 100

Dec. 5, 2020
Flora J. Schaufler, 100, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held with interment in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Stewart. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Amanda Hendrickson. Song leaders were the St. Boniface Choir. Readers were Michelle Dohlman and Heather Voigt. Musical selections were “Ave Maria,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “Lead Me, Lord,” “Song Of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary casket bearers were Flora’s grandchildren. Casket bearers were Steve Carlson, Kenneth Schaufler, Jerome Schaufler, Richard Schaufler, James Schaufler and James Goodnature.
Flora Josephine Schaufler was born Aug. 9, 1920, in Collins Township. She was the daughter of Louis and Marie (Martin) Oberlin. Flora was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. She received her education in Stewart and graduated with the Stewart High School class of 1938.
On Oct. 15, 1946, Flora was united in marriage to Alfred Schaufler at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with nine children, Larry, Richard, Barbara, Jeanette, Roger, JoAnn, Kenneth, Jerome and James. Flora and Alfred resided in rural Stewart all of their life. They shared 46 years of marriage until the passing of Alfred on Dec. 31, 1992.
Flora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her faith was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crosswords, quilts, playing piano, canning, watching birds and deer, and baking bread. Flora also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Flora is survived by her children, Richard (Karen) Schaufler of Grand Meadow, Barbara (James) Goodnature of Rochester, Jeanette Hay of Victoria, JoAnn (Steve) Carlson of Byron, Kenneth (Merri) Schaufler of Stewart, Jerome (Connie) Schaufler of Stewart, James (Mary Beth) Schaufler of Hutchinson; 24 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law LaDonna Oberlin of Glencoe; daughter-in-law Tammy Schaufler of Stewart; and many other relatives and friends.
Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marie Oberlin; husband, Alfred Schaufler; sons, Larry Schaufler and Roger Schaufler; brothers, Eugene Oberlin and Lawrence Oberlin; sisters, Louise Antone and her husband Frank, Anna Becker and her husband Bill, and Mary Victorian and her husband Oliver; parents-in-law Joseph and Mary Schaufler.
