May 20, 2021
Florence Caroline Braness, 94, of Dassel, died May 20 at her home. A funeral service was Monday, May 24, at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Visitation was one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in Ripley Cemetery.
Florence was born July 6, 1926, in Litchfield to George and Amanda (Knutson) Walls. She was their only daughter, the second of their five children. She grew up in Darwin and attended the local school house. In her youth she helped on her family farm and liked to play outdoors. She also loved to tap dance and at times would perform with her cousin, Joyce. In 1941 she married George Fallon and they had two children, a daughter, Alice, and a son, George, who died in infancy. On Nov. 13, 1948, she was united in marriage to Vern August Braness at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. They were the parents of five children and raised their family in Darwin and Dassel. At the time of Vern’s passing, they had been married for 62 years. Florence was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a woman of love, kindness and compassion. She enjoyed attending her TOPS group, growing flowers, putting together puzzles and reading True Story magazine.
She is survived by her children, Barb Lies of Darwin, Vernon (Tammy) Braness of Indianola, Iowa, Nancy (Dean) Schmitz of Dassel, Betty (Ron) Olson of Cokato, Robert (Eva) Braness of Litchfield, Beverly Rucks of Litchfield; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers; infant son George; daughter and son-in-law Alice and Richard Wakefield; granddaughter Laurie Wakefield; and son-in-law Henry Lies.
