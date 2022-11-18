Nov. 16, 2022
Florence M. Grams, 82, of Plymouth, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5005 Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hutchinson.
Survived by her children, John, Randall and Tamera Grams; granddaughters, Sara Moengen and Mina Grams; great-grandchildren, Nathanial and Ethan; sister Phyllis Jones; brothers, Melvin (Jean), Gerald (Terry) and Ron (Linda) Meyer; nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Gerhart Meyer.
Serving the family is Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth.