Sept. 23, 2021
Florence V. Higgins, 96, of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23. A memorial service will be 2: \00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Florence Virginia “Flossie” Higgins, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Budnick) Pratt, was born Oct. 9, 1924, the youngest of three daughters. She was baptized and raised in Minneapolis and graduated from Minneapolis West High School in 1941. Flossie began her working career as a payroll clerk in Minneapolis.
Flossie met and fell in love with Elvin “Jack” Higgins and they were united in marriage July 31, 1947, in Minneapolis. In 1950 they moved to Litchfield. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter and raised their family in Greenleaf Township on Oak Springs farm. Together, Flossie and Jack worked tirelessly on their dairy farm and later, their crop farm, for well over half a century. In 2005, they sold their farm and moved into Litchfield. Flossie wasn’t one to just sit, and even before she retired from farm life, she spent time working as an aide at the Atwater Development Achievement Center as well as a seasonal worker at Stockmen’s Nursery in Litchfield, where she put her Master Gardener skills to good use.
Flossie was always up for an adventure and ready to share life experiences with her family. She and Jack loved nature and enjoyed taking their children camping and backpacking. She was blessed with a green thumb and loved to garden.
Being involved in the church was very important to Flossie. She was a member of Litchfield United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir, and was a member of United Methodist Women as well as a former UMW District Officer. Service to others mattered to Flossie and she and Jack dedicated 12 years with NOMADS during the winter months in southern United States. She continued her commitment to community service as a member of International Order of Oddfellows. Flossie shared her love of singing as a member of South Fork Singers.
Jack passed away in 2010 and Flossie moved to Lincoln Apartments in 2013 where she was able to bless the tenants with her positive and upbeat personality. Flossie always had a smile and kind words to share with anyone she crossed paths with.
Flossie is survived by her children, Paul (& LaVerne) Higgins of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Wallace (& Carol) Higgins of Hutchinson, Mae (& Rod) Kingzette of Berkeley, Illinois, David Higgins of Litchfield, Neal (& Emily) Higgins of Maple Grove, and Dean (& Terry) Higgins of Hudson, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years; and her sisters, Lola (Pratt) Johnson and Dorothy Pratt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Anderson Gardens in Litchfield or the Litchfield United Methodist Church.