March 28, 2023
Flossie Jane Henschke, 98, of Buffalo Lake passed away March 28 at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral service was Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Lauer. Organist was Cindy Washburn. Congregational hymns were "How Great Thou Art," "I, The Lord of Sea and Sky," "On Eagle's Wings" and "Because He Lives." Honorary casket bearers were her nieces and nephews. Casket bearers were, Mark Ebent, Dwight Freitag, Sharyn Grams, Teresa Grams, Curt Henschke and Craig Novotny.
She was born April 28, 1924, in Grafton Township, Sibley County, the daughter of John and Mathilda (Scharmer) Ebent. Flossie was baptized as an infant on July 27, 1924, by the Rev. Riedel, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 21, 1937, by the Rev. I.E. Kottke at the Evangelical Church in Buffalo Lake. She received her education in Buffalo Lake, and was a 1943 graduate of Buffalo Lake High School.
On June 20, 1947, she married Virgil Henschke at Zion E.U.B. Church in Buffalo Lake by the Rev. C. B. Frank. This marriage was blessed with three children, Diane, Denise, and Dean. Flossie and Virgil farmed south of Buffalo Lake until 1989, when Virgil suffered a stroke. In 1990, they moved from the farm into Buffalo Lake. They shared 51 years of marriage before the passing of Virgil in 1998.
Flossie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake and was active in the Martha Circle.
She loved to go picnicking, fishing, bowling and traveling. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers. Flossie most of all loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
In 2016, she moved from her home to the assisted living at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center, and several years later to the nursing home. She enjoyed her time there, especially playing bingo.
Blessed be her memory.
Flossie is survived by her daughters, Diane (Steven) Wald of Sedona, Arizona, Denise (Bill) Hentges of Andover; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matt) Ullman of Buckeye, Arizona, Katie Hentges of St. Paul; great-grandchild, Matthias Ullman of Buckeye, Arizona; special niece, Sharyn Grams of Hector; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Flossie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mathilda Ebent; husband, Virgil Henschke; son, Dean Henschke; siblings, Sanferd Ebent, Wilferd Ebent, Myron Ebent, Bernice Henschke, Lorraine Buehler, LaVonne Ebent.
The family of Flossie would like to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, kindness at this time of sorrow. Heartfelt thanks go to the staff of Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center for the excellent care and love she received there over the years, and to Allina Hospice for their care and support in these recent times.
Memorials preferred to Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center and/or Allina Hospice.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com