Aug. 21, 2020
Floyd F. Horrmann, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Graveside service was Wednesday, August 26, at St. John’s Church Cemetery in Hassan Valley Township, Biscay. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Honorary urn bearer were Floyd’s step-Grandchildren.
Floyd Franklin Horrmann was born April 12, 1933, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Gustav and Johanna (Otto) Horrmann. Floyd was baptized as an infant at his grandparents’ home in Lynn Township, in 1933 by Pastor Welke. He was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John’s Church in Biscay in 1946 by Rev. Happel. Floyd received his education in rural country school #73 in Hassen Valley Township, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1951.
Oct. 25, 1997, Floyd was united in marriage to Darlene (Beckler) Kaddatz at St. John’s Church in Biscay. Together this marriage was blessed with four stepchildren, Barbara, Gerald, Steve, and Donna. Floyd and Darlene resided in Hutchinson. They shared 22 years of marriage.
Floyd was employed at Glencoe Manufacturing in Glencoe, in production assembly for 18 years. He retired in 1984. Floyd was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a longtime member of St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township.
Floyd enjoyed traveling, site seeing especially churches, driving tractor, fishing, dancing, and reading. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and friends.
Floyd passed away Friday, Aug. 21, at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, at the age of 87 years. Blessed be his memory.
Floyd is survived by his wife Darlene Horrmann of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Barbara Kaddatz of Marshall, Gerald Kaddatz of Litchfield, Steve Kaddatz and his wife Doreen, of Atwater, Donna Kaddatz of St. Peter; step-grandchildren, Darla Kaddatz, Jay Jensen, Shayna Kaddatz, Jaren Kaddatz, Raeanna Kaddatz, Gerald Kaddatz, Jr., Kyra Kaddatz, Colton Passon, and Caysen Passon; sister-in-law Judy Beckler of Buffalo Lake; cousin Dave Horrmann and his wife Audrey, of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Johanna Horrmann.
