Sept. 22, 2021
Floyd Henry Burich, 94, passed away Sept. 22. A celebration of lives for Floyd and Maxine Burich (who passed in January 2021) is at 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 16, at the Sorenson Root Thompson Funeral Home, 31 Minnesota Ave. S., Aitkin, Minnesota 56431. Visitation is at noon.
Always happy, always positive, always so much fun to be around, Floyd was a big personality and, in many ways, larger than life. He was an avid sportsman active with hunting, fishing and golf. He was able to enjoy those activities during his 40 years of retirement at the lakes near Deerwood. Before that, he was a businessman; founder and owner of Mutual Realty and Mortgage, at the time the largest Real Estate brokerage company in Minneapolis.
He is survived by his sister Micki Smith; his children, Shelley Burich, Shawn Burich Ryan (James), and Brian Burich; and daughter-in-law Robin Burich; his six grandchildren, Jordan, Callin, Kelly, Megan, Breanne and Alexa; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maxine; and son Brandon.
Floyd’s love, laughter and big smile will be forever missed and remembered, srtfuneral.com.