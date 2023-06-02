May 28, 2023
Floyd H. Retzlaff, husband of Marian, 89, of Litchfield, passed away on Sunday, May 28, at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center in St. Cloud. Funeral service was Friday, June 2, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Marsha Kruse. Congregational hymns were, "I'm But A Stranger Here", "Be Still My Soul" and "How Great Thou Art". Casket bearers were, David Raddatz, Leon Retzlaff, Tim Raddatz, Clint Kalenberg, Roger Zummach, Lloyd Retzlaff. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Floyd Herman Retzlaff was born on Oct. 20, 1933, in Olivia. He was the son of Emil and Minnie (Wojohn) Retzlaff. Floyd was baptized as an infant on Nov. 10, 1933, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 21, 1948, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Olivia. He received his education through the eighth grade in Olivia.
Floyd entered active military service in the United States Army on Nov. 27, 1956, in Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge on Nov. 19, 1958, at Fort Hamilton New York, and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class.
On Aug. 31, 1963, Floyd was united in marriage to Marian Bach at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, Cedar Mills. Floyd and Marian resided in St. Louis Park for ten years before making their home in rural Litchfield. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Throughout Floyd's life, he was employed as a truck driver, delivery driver, and also worked for the Meeker County Highway Department for 23 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills.
Floyd enjoyed being outdoors; cutting wood and tending to the garden. He also enjoyed playing cards and his favorite board game, "Frustration." Floyd especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Floyd passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center in St. Cloud, at the age of 89 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Marian Retzlaff of Litchfield; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Minnie Retzlaff; siblings, Melvin Retzlaff and his wife, Millie, Harvey Retzlaff and his wife, Shirley, Margory Raddatz and her husband, Helm; niece, Mary Raddatz; nephew, James Raddatz.
