Jan. 14, 2022
Floyd W. Walter, 96, of Hutchinson, formerly of rural Litchfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment at a later date in Zion United Methodist Cemetery in South Haven. Military Honors by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Congregational hymns were, "Church In The Valley" and "Navy Hymn (Eternal Father Strong To Save)". Casket bearers were Hayden Larson, Dustin Walter, Dalton Clouse, Zachary Patten, Zachary Walter, Jeremy Kaping
Floyd Warren Walter was born on May 28, 1925, in Bird Island. He was the son of August and Lydia (Pierson) Walter. Floyd was baptized as an infant in June of 1925 at Elim Moravian Church in Melville Township, Renville County, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education at Country School District 138 in Renville County.
Floyd entered active military service in the United States Navy on Nov. 17, 1944, in Olivia and served his country during World War ll. He received an Honorable Discharge on July 25, 1946, at Marc Island, California, and achieved the rank of Fireman 1st Class.
On Jan. 16, 1987, Floyd was united in marriage to Una Dovenmuehle at the United Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. Floyd and Una resided in rural Lake Lillian, Ottertail, rural Litchfield, and most recently Hutchinson. They shared almost 35 years of marriage.
Floyd lived and farmed on the family farm in rural Bird Island for many years. He was employed by the City of Cosmos, Cosmos Police Department, Trojan Seeds, and Ottertail County Maintenance. He retired in 1990. Floyd was a member of the Nelson Horton American Legion Post #104 in Litchfield. He was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos.
Floyd enjoyed gardening, motorcycling, playing a countless variety of card games, fishing, traveling and going for car rides. He cherished the time he spent with his family especially his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild and friends.
Floyd passed away on passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, at the age of 96 years. Blessed be his memory.
Floyd is survived by his wife Una Walter of Hutchinson; children, Colleen (Peter) Fank of Kerkhoven, Michael (Pamela) Walter of Cosmos, Wayne (Patricia) Walter of Ceylon,
Dale (Jolene) Walter of Redwood Falls, James (Julie) Walter of Arvada, Colorado; grandchildren, Jason Fank, Anthony Fank, Angela (Paul) Larson, Rebecca (Kerry) Hettver, Jodi (Todd) Clouse, Nicole Johnston and significant other, Travis Lang, Amber (Zachary) Patten, Sarah (Craig) Skorezewski, Emily Walter, Zachary (Cindy) Walter, Kristi (Steve) White, Kelly Walter, Heidi (Cameron) Adams, Mandy (Tyler) Walter-Raper, Dustin (Macensie) Walter, Naomi Walter, Abby Walter, Anna Walter, Tonya Walter; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; stepchildren, Janet (Robert) Kreie of Hutchinson, Tim (Ila) Macik of Lake Lillian, Kim (Marilyn) Macik of Baxter, Lola (David) Urban of Dassel, Marie (Dennis) Thomsen of Prior Lake; step-grandchildren, Michelle (Roger) Benrud, Marcia (Brad) Seboe, Mark (Stephanie) Kreie, Mary (Steve) Hauser, Jeremy (Tracy) Kaping, Kathy Kaping and husband, Brad Schultz, Tessa (Joe)Horstmann, Tait (Malarie) Thomsen; 17 step-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Donna Dovenmuehle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, August and Lydia Walter; brothers, Richard Walter and David Walter.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.