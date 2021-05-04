April 29, 2021
Forrest Lee, 66, died April 29, at the Mayo Health Center in Mankato.
Forrest Paul Lee was born Jan. 22, 1955, at the Butler Maternity Hospital in Cloquet, to Mildred Ruth Holmes Lee and Paul Elmer Lee.
He was baptized as an infant into the Presbyterian faith. Forrest attended public school in Wrenshall, and graduated second in his class in 1973. He briefly attended Bethel Bible College.
In July of 1975, Forrest was united in marriage with Tina Marie Merrill. The marriage was blessed with two sons, Derek and Corey. The marriage ended in 1983. Forrest was united in marriage with Mary Horrmann May 7, 1988. They remained married until his death.
Forrest enjoyed reading, western movies, classic rock, telling tall tales, and whatever wildlife wandered into the backyard of his house.
Surviving him are his wife; two sons; three aunts; several cousins; and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents; three cousins; one brother; and two honorary brothers.
