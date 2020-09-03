Aug. 26, 2020
Frances F. Miller, 90, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Please bring your own chair. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating. Congregational hymns will be “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace” and “Peace In The Valley.” Casket bearers will be Frances’ grandsons, Daniel Norris, Joshua Norris, James Miller, William Miller and Lowell Imhof.
Frances Frieda Miller was born June 22, 1930, in New Ulm. She was the daughter of Herman and Frieda (Gehrke) Boelter. Frances was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education through the eighth grade.
On June 26, 1948, Frances was united in marriage to Floyd Miller in New Ulm. This marriage was blessed with three children, Marland, Randy and Peggy. Frances and Floyd resided in Hutchinson. They shared 49 years of marriage until the passing of Floyd July 20, 1997.
Frances was employed at 3M in Hutchinson. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed raising flowers and gardening, reading, playing cards, playing piano, puzzles and word finds. Frances was a sweet, loving, thoughtful, caring, giving, hard-working woman all her life.
Blessed be her memory.
Frances is survived by her children, Marland Miller of Gibbon, Randy Miller and his wife Cathy of Litchfield, and Peggy Imhof and her husband Lowell of Omaha, Nebraska; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene Vogel of New Ulm, Geneva Thomas of Marshall, Marion Bruske of New Ulm, Bernice Polzin of Gaylord, Ervin Boelter of New Ulm; and many other relatives and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Frieda Boelter; husband Floyd Miller; sisters, Agnes Langhoff, Lorraine Krohn and Delores Langhoff; and brothers, Lester Boelter and Norman Boelter.
Monetary donations can be sent to Special Olympics of Minnesota: 900 Second Ave. S. Suite 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Please make sure check has “for SOMN Fairmont/Martin County delegation” written on it.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.