June 12, 2023
Frances Lundeen, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 12, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, June 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was also Austin Willhite, singing “His Eye Is On the Sparrow”. Congregational hymns were, “Blessed Assurance” and “One Day at a Time”. Special music was “I Can Only Image”. Urn bearer was her son, Steven Lundeen.
Frances “Fran” Lundeen was born on April 16, 1928, to Gilbert and Ruth (Kolstad) Grotto in St. James. She was baptized as an infant in St. James and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. As a child, her family enjoyed life on the farm near Hanska, until she was in the third grade. At that time, her parents moved the family to rural Grove City. She attended a one room country school and later graduated from Grove City High School in 1946. Her education continued at the Minneapolis School of Business. She was employed by Ryerson Steel Company in Minneapolis as a secretary for five years after completing her education.
On Nov. 6, 1954, Fran was united in marriage to Paul W. Lundeen at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grove City. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Rhonda and Steven. During this time, Fran chose to stay home with the children as a homemaker. The family resided in Cokato for six years before moving to Hutchinson in 1960.
As the children grew older, Fran enjoyed employment at various women’s clothing stores. She also enjoyed employment and volunteer work at Burns Manor in Hutchinson. Fran and Paul were charter members of Christ the King Lutheran Church where Fran enjoyed the Ladies Circle Group and women’s Bible studies. Fran and Paul enjoyed 58 years of marriage before Paul passed away on Feb. 5, 2013. After Paul’s passing, Fran later became a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Fran loved to spend time square dancing, playing piano, doing newspaper puzzles and traveling. She and Paul visited Norway twice to enjoy the sights and be with relatives and friends. She loved her Norwegian heritage and often spoke of it fondly. Fran loved to make Norwegian foods like Lefse, Rommegrot, Lutefisk and Krumkake and passed these skills on to her daughter and granddaughter. But above all, it was time spent with family, friends and her only granddaughter that she really cherished.
Fran passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 95.
Blessed be her memory.
Fran is survived by her children, Rhonda Sharpe and her husband, Larry of Minnetonka, Steven Lundeen and his wife, Carol of Dassel; granddaughter, Sara (Lundeen) Misner and husband, Jacob of Bozeman, Montana; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ruth Grotto; husband, Paul Lundeen; brother, LaVon Grotto.
