April 4, 2020
Frances M. Christensen, 87, formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully April 4th at Arbor Lakes Asst. Living in Maple Grove. Due to current Covid-19 limitations, there will be a private family service, with interment at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield, and a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Fran was born and raised in Darwin and married Robert in Litchfield. They moved to Minneapolis where they raised their family. Robert passed in 1993. In 1997 she retired from Twin City Insurance Group. She then spent more time with family, her church and to do volunteer work at North Memorial Hospital. She also loved spending summer days at the family cabin on Lake Minnie Belle in Litchfield.
She is survived by her sister Mary Cozad; her children, Sandy (Dennis) Schuette, Bobette (Rick) Huber, Kathy Christensen (John Koniar), Terri (Albert) Champagne, John (Mina) Christensen, Chris (Brenda) Christensen; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; son Vincent; brother Jim Hughes; and her parents, John and Gladys Hughes
Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Robbinsdale.