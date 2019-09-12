Aug. 18, 2019
Francis “Frank” Mott, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Interment was in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Amazing Grace,” “In The Garden,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Song of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were David Sebesta, Alex Saloum, Everett Hantge, Bob Arthur, Brett Rasmussen and Jarvis Watnemo. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Francis was born Feb. 25, 1934, in the family farm house on the Ben Denman farm, upper end of Wheat Hollow in Richland County, Wisconsin. He was the son of Ervin Mott and Bessie Denman. Frank was baptized as an infant and confirmed in his faith as a youth at Methodist church. He was later baptized and confirmed for a second time at Catholic church.
He received his education in Harvard, Illinois, where he was active in Boy Scouts and worked in the National Tea Store throughout high school. Frank was a graduate of Harvard High School Class of 1952.
After high school, Frank entered active military service in the United States Army for three years. He spent almost a year in Fort Gordon, Georgia, going through basic training, leadership training and Signal Corps training. He then spent the following two years in Fort Hood, Texas. Frank achieved a rank of corporal and was honorably discharged June of 1956.
On Oct. 19, 1957, Frank was united in marriage to Patricia Blank in Harvard, Illinois. This marriage was blessed with three children, Karen, Cynthia and David. The family resided in Rockford and Loves Park, Illinois, and Fridley and Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and finally made their home in Hutchinson January 1969.
In 1957, Frank started his employment at Barber Coleman Company in Rockford, Illinois, where he started as a machine operator and worked his way through supervision and into engineering, holding jobs in industrial engineering, methods engineering and value engineering. Frank accepted a position with 3M in St. Paul in January 1966. He held several positions at 3M that included maintenance engineer, maintenance control supervisor, maintenance control general supervisor, production general supervisor and plant engineer for more than 29 years. He retired April 1, 1995.
Frank was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson where he served on almost all the committees at church. He spent many hours with the Boy Scouts as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He was a member of district scouting out of Minneapolis, setting up new Cub packs and Boy Scout troops. He also was a member of Elks Lodge 2427, VFW Post 906, American Legion Post 96, Knights of Columbus Council 4797, Lions Club of Hutchinson, Crow River Habitat for Humanity, Hassan Valley Lodge 109 Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and operated Fare For All Program in Hutchinson. In 2002, Frank received the distinction of being named Mr. Hutchinson at Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival.
Frank enjoyed being a part of and devoting a lot of his time to several committees and groups that he was a part of. He also enjoyed traveling and going south for winters. Frank especially cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Frank is survived by his children, Karen Mead and her husband, Rodney, of Hutchinson, Cynthia Mott of New Brighton and David Mott and his wife, Jeanne, of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Lydia Mott and Cameron Mott; brother Ervin Mott of Wisconsin; stepbrother Gary Mott and his wife, Meg, of California; stepsisters, Marjorie Witt and her husband, Don, of Tennessee and Gwen Sommer and her husband, Al, of Florida; and many other relatives and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Ervin Mott and Bessie Lincoln; ex-wife Patricia Mott; stepmother Mary Mott; and stepfather Glen Lincoln.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.