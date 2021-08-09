Aug. 8, 2021
Frank O. Johnson, 100, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, and will continue one hour prior to the service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Rev. Seth Ross to officiate. Organist is Katie Rudeen. Soloist is Tammy Holm performing "Amazing Grace." Casket bearers are Joshua Stone, Brian Johnson, Deron Johnson, Peter Holm, Terry Stevens and Jeremy Schultz. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the Hector Event Center immediately following the committal service.
Frank Owen Johnson was born April 3, 1921, at the Johnson family farm south of Hector. He was the oldest of six children born to A. Roy and Emma (Lillevig) Johnson. Frank grew up on the family farm, attended country school nearby, and graduated from Hector High School with the Class of 1938. He then attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis before joining his father on their family farm. In 1951, Frank moved to a farm in Brookfield Township where Johnson Farms still operates today. He has proudly watched as his grandson Deron became the fifth-generation Johnson to take up farming and who now runs Johnson Farms. Frank absolutely loved farming, never considered another occupation, and always said he didn't consider farming to be work. Agriculture has had no greater advocate as he encouraged and helped many who wanted to follow in his footsteps in farming.
Frank was united in marriage to Frances (Babe) VanderVoort March 15, 1944, at the Church of Hope in Osceola Township. Their 73-year marriage was blessed with three children, Larry, Wayne and Vicki; eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Frank and Babe moved to Ecumen Pines Assisted Living, Hutchinson, in 2013.
Frank and Babe considered Lars Olaf (Richard) Lindgren their son, who spent a year living with them while attending Hector High School. Richard's four children, Gustaf, Elin, Karl-Axel and Hanna Yin are their additional grandchildren. Frank and Babe traveled to Sweden several times to visit Richard.
Frank was active in the Hector Church of God and later in the Litchfield Church of God where he provided leadership as an elder and Sunday school teacher. Frank served on many boards including serving as president of the Southern Minnesota Sugar Beet Growers Association. He was a founding board member of the Southern Minnesota Sugar Cooperative where he served as president and chairman in its formative years. Frank was on the Brookfield Township Board and for several years served on local, state and national church boards.
Frank will be remembered for the advice, wisdom, humor and special "sayings" he shared with family, friends, and also nurses and aids at Ecumen Pines and Oaks. He had a special love for horses as he learned to drive horses before he was a teenager. He often said he was glad they knew what they were doing because he didn't. Frank especially loved his work horses, Mac and Minnie. Frank was a part of the Greatest Generation and experienced more changes in agriculture than any other previous generation. He drove horses, the first tractors manufactured, and 600-plus horsepower four-wheel drive tractors, as well as seeing men land on the moon! He and Babe were honorary lifetime members of the Minnesota Farm Bureau, and he was a recipient of the Distinguished Service Award presented by Pro Ag of Renville County.
Blessed be his memory.
Frank is survived by his children, Larry Johnson of Hector, Wayne Johnson and his wife Gwen, of Blomkest, and Vicki Johnson Decker and her husband Bill, of Blue Ridge, Georgia; grandchildren, Deron Johnson and his wife Sally, Brian Johnson and his wife Jessica, Jayme Schultz and her husband Jeremy, Tammy Holm and her husband Peter, Erin Stevens and her husband Terry, Amanda Childers and her husband Mark, and Joshua Stone and his wife Jamie; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Brooke and Carter Johnson, Juliana, Cameron and Vanessa Johnson, Grace, Isabel, Owen and Ava Schultz, Julia, Emma, Erik and Frank Holm, Layla, Emorie and Jaxson Stevens, Miranda, Luke, Ethan and Haley Childers, and Miles and Levi Stone; brother Dale Johnson and his wife Wilma, of Rosemount; sister-in-law Miriam Howard of Annapolis, Maryland; many special nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents A. Roy and Emma Johnson; wife Frances (Babe) Johnson; beloved granddaughter Kimberly Johnson; daughter-in-law Kathy Johnson; brothers, Gordon Johnson, David Johnson, and Robert Johnson and his wife Barbara; and sister Vivian Drabenstott and her husband Herman.
Memorials are preferred and Frank's family will give to his favorite charities.
