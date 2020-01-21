Jan. 18, 2020
Frank Rose, 87, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Saint Cloud Hospital. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 9, at Litchfield United Methodist Church.
Frank was born in Ayr, North Dakota, Sept. 24, 1932, He was the youngest of three children of the late Ogden and Hazel (Conklin) Rose.
On Sept. 20, 1959, he married the love of his life, Judith Prochniak. They met while he attended the University of Minnesota where he achieved a PhD in dairy science. Frank worked as an educator much of his career, teaching dairy herd management in Brazil and agriculture to veterans in Litchfield. A gentle soul, Frank loved the Lord and enjoyed being actively involved with his church family at Litchfield United Methodist Church. He was also very community oriented, serving on the Meeker County Fair Board for many years. He was an accomplished photographer and enjoyed bird watching, computers and playing Canasta with family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister Lois Brewer; brother William Rose; and his brother-in-law Richard Prochniak.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Judy, of 60 years; children, Fred (Barb) Rose, Ann (John) Plaza and Laura (Jeff) Hemenway; sisters-in-law, Mary Rose and Diane Prochniak; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.