Aug. 15, 2019
Franklin (Frank) George Breen, 81, of Montgomery died Thursday, Aug. 15, at Augustana Lakeside Community Home in Dassel. Visitation and funeral service was Friday, Aug. 23, at Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Interment will be at a later date.
Frank was born May 2, 1938, in Armour, South Dakota, to George W. and Ella J. (Herron) Breen. Frank graduated from Armour High School and also Southern State College in Springfield, South Dakota. +
Frank was united in marriage to Jackie Lineback Aug. 19, 1961 in South Dakota. Frank taught in Stickney, South Dakota, Brewster, Minnesota and Montgomery Lonsdale High School where he taught social studies and was a football and track coach for 34 years. During the summers he worked at Green Giant in Montgomery. After retiring from teaching he drove school bus for Benjamin Bus in Montgomery.
Frank enjoyed many successful years of coaching football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He also enjoyed “coaching” the Vikings from the couch. During the spring and summer months Frank raised tomatoes and fed his wild birds. Frank collected baseball caps, loved to fish and hunt. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s activities with his wife Jackie.
Frank is survived by his children, Terri (Frank) Orzolek of Darwin and Gary Breen of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandchildren, Mark Orzolek, Steven Orzolek, and Greer Breen; great-grandson Ryder Struck; siblings, Robert Breen of Wagner, South Dakota, Jane Weinreis of Doland, South Dakota, Sharon Dietz of Easily, South Carolina and John (Ruth) Breen of Baltic, South Dakota; special family friend Mark (Robin) Kotek of Shakopee; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife Jackie Breen June 21, 2015; his parents; siblings, Nellie Morse, Vera Stransky, Patrick Breen, George Breen, Mary Ann Perman and Mike Breen.
Arrangements with Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery, 507-357-6116. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com.