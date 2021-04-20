Fred A. Schultz, 95, of Litchfield passed away. Private family funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. The funeral service will be live streamed through the Johnson Hagglund website. Public walk-through visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel. Interment will be at the Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Fred August Schultz, son of Herman and Louise (Rosenow) Schultz, was born March 8, 1926 in Forest City Township. He was baptized April 2, 1926 at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Litchfield and confirmed there June 23, 1940. He has been a lifelong, faithful member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served on the Finance Committee, as Financial Secretary and on the church council. His church was very important to him. He attended country school and Litchfield High School. On April 23, 1947, he was united in marriage to Lois Lorensen. They were blessed with four children, Kathy (deceased as an infant), Douglas, Brent and Lori.
Fred farmed with his dad and later bought a farm in the Lake Richardson area moving there in November 1950. He continued to farm until he retired and then continued to help his son farm. For several years Fred served as a 4-H Adult Leader for the Forest City Livewires. Fred was always ready for a good card game of 500 and enjoyed old time music, dancing and watching the Twins and the Vikings. He especially enjoyed family gatherings with his children and grandchildren and attending their school activities. He and Lois moved to Emmaus Place in Litchfield the fall of 2016.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Lois Schultz, of Litchfield; sons, Douglas and Patty Schultz of Watkins, Brent and Loree Schultz of Litchfield; and daughter Lori and Tim Erickson of Litchfield. Grandchildren, Shannon and Jim Manning, Kristoffer Schultz, Tiffany and Greg White, Samantha Schultz, Holly and Darrin Anderson, Kristyna and Daryl Belshan, Missy and Jeff Baalson, and Jared and Laney Erickson. Great-grandchildren, Taylor (fiancé Madelyn Haug) Manning, Macie Manning, Gabe and Micah White, Carter, Emmalyn and Klara Belshan, Cam, Cooper and Brody Baalson, and Mackenzie and Carly Erickson. Sister-in-law Elaine Lorensen; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Louise Schultz, infant daughter Kathy Lynn; daughter-in-law Cindy Schultz; four sisters, Emma (in infancy), Leona Plamann, Marie Plamann, Margaret Mahn Lorensen; and brother Lester.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com