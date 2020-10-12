Oct. 7, 2020
Frederick A. LaLonde, 65 of Litchfield, died Wednesday Oct. 7, in Litchfield. A walk-through visitation will be 3-7:00 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 13, at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Frederick “Fred” Arthur LaLonde, the son of Fred and Mildred (Simons) LaLonde was born Feb. 13, 1955 in Litchfield. He was baptized and confirmed at the Church of St. Philip and graduated from the Litchfield High School in 1973. He was united in marriage to Robin Sommerfeld Sept. 27, 1975 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Fred was a mechanic all his life, working for Dale’s 76, Hughes Motors and Parkview Ford before opening Mutt and Jeff’s Auto Repair in Litchfield. He belonged to the Litchfield Flying Club and the Over-the-Hills ATV Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, going to the cabin, spending time with his friends and family, and grandchildren. He loved watching the grandchildren wrestle.
Fred is survived by his wife Robin LaLonde of Litchfield; children, Laura (Josh) Stussy and their children Liam, Quinn and Bridger of Winona, and Michelle (Denny) LaLonde and their children Asa, Evelyn and Eli of Pine City; and siblings, Debbie (Scott) LaLonde, and Brenda (Greg) Popp.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Millie; and brother Jim.
