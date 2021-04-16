April 12, 2021
Frederick "Fred" M. Kuehl, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 12, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, April 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Acoma Township, McLeod County. The Rev. Greg Tobison officiated. Organist was Brenda Hartkopf. Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Be Still My Soul," "What God Ordains Is Always Good" and "Jesus Lead Us On." Casket bearers were Jeremy Prieve, Steve Pieper, Mark Michaletz, Jarvis Reiner, Chuck Nisse and Glen Dettman. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Frederick Martin Kuehl was born Feb. 25, 1932, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Walter and Ella (Bach) Kuehl. Fred was baptized as an infant March 20, 1932, by the Rev. W.G. Voigt and later confirmed in his faith as a youth in 1945, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He went to his first eight grades of school at Immanuel Lutheran School. Fred received his high school education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1950.
Fred entered active duty in the United States Army Sept. 19, 1952, in Minneapolis. He served his country during the Korean War as a field wireman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the Seventh Cavalry Regiment. Fred received an honorable discharge Aug. 18, 1954, at Camp Carson, Colorado, and achieved the rank of corporal.
On Nov. 9, 1955, Fred was married to Joyce Hatten at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Janet, Steve and Karen. They farmed on the family farm in Acoma Township until 1993, when they sold out and moved to Star Lake by Litchfield. Fred and Joyce wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona, for the next 20 years. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Fred took up ceramic floor tile installation after helping build a church in Apache Junction. He and Joyce joined the Builders of Christ. They helped build 25 churches in 13 states. Fred also tiled in many homes in west-central Minnesota in the summertime. He retired in 2017. They moved to Hutchinson in 2018.
He enjoyed playing baseball for many years. Fred played on the 1955 Hutchinson Hornets baseball team. His team placed second in the state baseball tournament. Fred also enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, watching sports on TV, playing cards and reading. He served on the Farmers Elevator Board and Hutchinson American Legion Unit 96.
Blessed be his memory.
Fred is survived by his wife Joyce Kuehl of Hutchinson; children, Janet Hedy of Willmar, Steven Kuehl and his significant other Shari Morehouse of Hutchinson, and Karen Pachan and her husband Rick of Hutchinson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ella Kuehl; one brother; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.