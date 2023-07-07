June 16, 2023
Gail Ryberg, 87, of Buffalo Lake, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, June 16, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with the Rev. Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, all at the church.
Gail Merlin Ryberg was born on March 27, 1936 to Chester and Annabelle (Waldner) Ryberg on the family farm in Martinsburg Township of Renville County. He was baptized and confirmed at Swedlanda Lutheran Church in rural Hector. In 1954, Gail graduated from Hector High School. Following his graduation, he worked for various farmers around the Hector area. Gail then moved to Springfield, where he worked in construction and then back to Renville County where he worked for his future wife’s father. On Nov. 30, 1958, Gail was united in marriage to Delores Wallin at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. After farming in rural Hector for the first years of their marriage, they settled in rural Buffalo Lake where they raised crops and dairy cattle. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Julie, James, Jon and Joel. Upon his retirement from farming, Gail worked for Loftness Manufacturing in Hector for a few years. Together, Gail and Delores enjoyed time spent with their Birthday Club playing cards, as well as camping with friends and traveling to visit family. They made countless memories with their family as they hosted many holidays and numerous sleepovers with their grandchildren at their home. He was active in his community as a member of both the Buffalo Lake Lions Club and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Being a cancer survivor, Gail participated in several Relays for Life. He had a love of being outdoors deer hunting and fishing and enjoyed socializing with the guys up town shaking dice and having coffee. If you were the recipient of his joking and teasing you know that he thought highly of you. His sense of humor, bright smile, and kind heart will be missed by many.
Gail is survived by his daughter, Julie Ryberg of Apple Valley; his sons, Jim Ryberg of New Ulm, Jon Ryberg of Buffalo Lake, and Joel (Tina) Ryberg of Hutchinson; his grandchildren, Paul (Audrey) Ryberg, Rachel Ryberg (Quinn Kelly), Tayler (Taylor) Ryberg, Kevin Ryberg, Belle Ryberg (Tim Ebbers), Emmalee Ryberg, and Anna Ryberg; his great-grandchildren, James and Ian Ryberg, Brennan, Brayden, Luka, Charlie and Reagan Ryberg; his siblings, Howard (Ardell) Ryberg of Buffalo Lake, Lavonne Kandt of Buffalo Lake; his sisters-in-law, Ila Basel of Mound, Fern (Russell) McCrimmon of Asheville, North Carolina, Vandla Peart of Willmar; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Gail was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ryberg; brothers-in-law, Russell Kandt, Richard Wallin, Everett Basel, and Larry Peart.
Blessed Be His Memory
