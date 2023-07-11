July 2, 2023
Gail E. Winings, 82 of Watkins, died on Sunday July 2, reuniting with his wife on their wedding anniversary. Gail died at his family farm, where he was born, in Watkins. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. July 28 at Grace Methodist Church in Paynesville, with visitation one hour prior.
Gail Eugene Winings was born to Gene Winings and Helen Windman on Aug. 9, 1940, in Watkins. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1958. He was a member of the Grace Methodist Church in Paynesville.
Throughout his life, he worked at the Watkins Creamery, Mies Implement, CASE IH, and eventually owned his own business, Gail’s Repair and Eden Valley Implement. He was a past member on the Meeker County Sheriff’s Reserve and Rescue Squad. He was also a member of the Forest City Threshers.
On July 2, 1971, Gail married Mavis Munt in Muscatine, Iowa. Gail enjoyed boat cruises, traveling, hunting, fishing and visiting with friends and family.
Gail is survived by his sister, Bev (Tony) Hartzburg of Willmar; brother, Ronald (Janell) Winings of Watkins; nieces, Beckie (Ken) Wimmer, Valorie Caskey; nephews, Brad (Kayla) Winings, Jonathon Munt, Eric Munt, and Greg Munt; and other family and friends.
Gail is proceeded in death by his wife, Mavis; and parents, Gene and Helen.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com