Jan. 6, 2023
Garry Lea Magoon, from Litchfield, passed away Jan. 6. A Celebration of Life will take place on June 17 at Garry and Dawn’s home.
He was born in Minneapolis, Jan. 25, 1957 the fourth child to Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson). Garry spent his early years in Minneapolis, Grove City and lastly on the farm in Dassel.
Garry and Cindy Ringaman were married in 1975 and had two children, Cainan and Sheila.
Garry and Dawn (Weber) had been together since 1979 and were married in 1993. They moved to Detroit Lakes, where he worked for NWB. Garry worked in communications for cable companies, sometimes trimming trees and later was a pole inspector. His son Trevor was born in Wisconsin and they were recently connected.
Garry and Dawn had their great adventure as pole inspectors living in their camper and traveling to Oregon, Texas, New Mexico and California. The birth of their first grandchild Vincent brought them back to Minnesota where they continued as pole inspectors in Minnesota, South and North Dakota.
Garry loved woodworking, fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. Many family members and friends received gifts from Garry that he made out in his shop.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Magoon; daughter, Sheila (Michael) Molina of Minnesota; sons, Cainan (Teri) Magoon-Fortun of Minnesota, Trevor (JordAnne) Dobrinska of Alabama; grandchildren, Anthony Neri, Draven Oberg, Nathaniel Fortun, Dominick Fortun, Gabriel Fortun, Gavin Molina; great grandchild, Kai Beaudet; his siblings, foster sister, Nancy (Gerald) Londroche of Georgia, Charles (Nancy) Magoon of Wisconsin, Karen (Dan) Mohlin of Minnesota, Colleen (Tom) Garrity of New Hampshire, Colette (Ken) Bolster of Minnesota, Mark (Joyce) Magoon of Florida; many nieces and nephews.
Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Donna (Anderson) Magoon; his brothers, Glenn Magoon, Gregg Magoon, John Magoon; nephew, Michael Magoon; and his grandson, Vincent Beaudet.