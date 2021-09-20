Sept. 6, 2021
Gary A. Ness, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Gary Allen Ness was born Jan. 8, 1952, in Minneapolis. He was the only son of Alvin and Lila (Hoff) Ness. Gary grew up with one older sister, Karen. He was a first-generation Norwegian-American to his father Alvin, who was born in Norway. Gary grew up in his Norwegian-American family and was raised in the Lutheran church as a child. He was baptized as a Lutheran in Minneapolis in 1952. Gary was raised in Minneapolis and received his education at Roosevelt High School in South Minneapolis, and later received a degree in mechanics.
Gary was a skilled and hardworking mechanic, fixing machinery, engines and even the broken dishwasher at home; he could fix it all. He was employed at Lever Brothers Company and Pillsbury for many years before retiring. Gary was able to retire in his early 60s. This allowed for him to be able to visit his family in New Hampshire more, ride with his buddies, and enjoy life to the fullest. He also resided in California, New Hampshire, and most recently in Hutchinson.
Gary was loved by many. He maintained many friendships from his childhood and developed many new friendships in recent years as well; they were a big part of his life. Gary enjoyed being outdoors the most. Kayaking, fishing, scuba diving and motorcycle riding were among many of his hobbies. Motorcycles were also a very big part of his life; from his teens to his last days, Gary was a motorcycle guy. The friends and bonds he made through this were very special to him. Gary was a simple guy, no frills, no fuss, but as genuine and good-hearted as can be. He will always be remembered for his good heart and the blessings he brought just for knowing him. Another cherished memory will be his key phrases such as "there ya go," "good deal," and to his daughters, "love ya, babe."
Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his daughters, Angela R. Ness, Holly Amber Ness-Jack, and Sarah Dawn Wright and her husband Jason G. Wright; grandchildren, Benjamin Allen Ness, Siaoli Lea Wright, Shane Steven Blackburn, Carly Amber Robichaud, Davin Tyler Bechard, Lacey Lynne Bechard, Serenah Teah Wright, Jinger Grace Wright, and Jake Griffith Wright; sister Karen Putnam Wren and her husband Harold; one niece, one nephew, two great-nieces, one great-nephew, five great-great-nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Lila Ness.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.