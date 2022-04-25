April 21, 2022
We are sad to announce that Dr. Pepper stock dropped on April 21 with the passing of Gary Augeson, 73, of Litchfield. Gary was born and raised in Hector. He moved to Litchfield to work and raise his family. He loved spreading joy and happiness everywhere he went.
Gary is survived by, his daughter, Krista (Ben) Carlson; son, Kevin (Jodie) Augeson; and stepson, Jeff (Alissia) Knorr; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jerry (Connie) Augeson, Randy Augeson; and his sister, Susan (Keith) Wheeler.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill; his parents, Harold and Florence; and two sisters, Pamela and Karen.
As per our dad’s request, no funeral or memorial will be held.