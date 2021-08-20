Aug. 18,2021
Gary ‘Bear’ J. Groskreutz, 64, of Litchfield, MN died Wednesday Aug. 18, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday Aug. 28, at the Litchfield Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Gary John Groskreutz, the son of John and Fern (Yerks) Groskreutz was born Sept. 30, 1956 in Litchfield. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1974 and also graduated from the Arden Hills Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Throughout his life Gary worked as a jailer, dispatcher, a deputy in both Meeker and Morrison Counties and was the Rice Chief of Police from 1986 to 2010. He also owned Gary Groskreutz’s Custom Cabinetry. After his retirement Gary worked for the City of Litchfield. Bear was a member of the Eagles Club, the NRA and Pheasants Forever. He enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and driving around looking at wildlife. He will be remembered as a ‘teddy bear’, who loved to cook and always had a helping hand.
Gary is survived by many nieces; nephews; cousins; his uncle Les; and former wife Judy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; four uncles and two aunts.
