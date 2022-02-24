Feb. 19, 2022
Gary O. Brekke, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist is Mallory Eckstrand. Congregational hymns are “Amazing Grace”, “Rock of Ages” and “Jesus Loves Me”. Casket bearers are Jim Kadelbach, Glendon Caron, Chris Holtz, Greg Holtz, Randy West, Brad Erickson. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Gary Oliver Brekke was born on Jan. 3, 1945, in Litchfield. He was the son of Arthur and Lydia (Rosenow) Brekke. Gary was baptized as an infant on March 18, 1945, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 22, 1959, both at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City. He received his education in Litchfield, and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School class of 1963.
Gary entered active military service in the United States Air Force on June 12, 1963, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Vietnam Era. He received an Honorable Discharge on June 3, 1967, at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington, and achieved the rank of Airman First Class.
On Sept. 17, 1971, Gary was united in marriage to Peggy Holtz at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. This marriage was blessed with one son, Michael. Gary and Peggy resided in Hutchinson. They shared 50 years of marriage.
Gary was employed as an electrician at 3M in Hutchinson. He retired in 2002. Gary was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post #96 and a life-time member of Hutchinson VFW #906.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, garden tractor pulling, motorcycling, bowling, and his hobby farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Gary passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield, at the age of 77 years. Blessed be his memory.
Gary is survived by his wife, Peggy Brekke of Hutchinson; son Michael Brekke and his significant other, Robin “Sunshine” Retzlaff of Hutchinson; brothers, Arthur “Butch” Brekke of Otsego, James (Wanda) Brekke of Anoka, Rodney (Sandy) Brekke of Litchfield; sisters, Emogene “Genie” Erickson of Waite Park, Barbara (Roger) Caron of Litchfield, Pamela (Ken) Christensen of Paynesville; brother-in-law Robert Kadelbach of Litchfield; sisters-in-law Betty Eggert of Hutchinson, June West of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lydia Brekke; sister Geraldine Kadelbach; brothers-in-law, Ed Erickson, Alvin Holtz, Larry West, Eldon Rath, Wayne Eggert; sisters-in-law, Lynn Brekke, Marion Holtz, Marlene Rath.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.