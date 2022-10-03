Sept. 20, 2022
Gary Gerhart Frahm, 86, of Biscay passed away Sept. 20. Celebration of life/memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John's Church of Biscay (13372 Nature Ave, Hutchinson). Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Gary was born in 1936 in Pipestone to parents Elmer and Etta Jessa (Bunny) Frahm. Following the death of his mother, Gary resided with his aunt Florence (Al) Miller, in Glencoe and later with his sister, Cherrie (Sam) Edison in Brewster.
Gary was baptized and confirmed alongside his sister Birdie at First Congregational Church of Glencoe, where he also participated in the church choir. He returned to Brewster and graduated from Brewster High School where he excelled on their varsity football and track teams. He helped lead his football team in both his junior and senior year, winning a number of trophies still on display in the high school. Upon graduation, Gary, along with his brother Henry (Hank), enlisted in the U.S. Navy 1956-60, stationed in San Diego and Honolulu. From his travels aboard ship, he liked to refer to himself as “Shipwreck.”
Gary married Mary Ann Czycalla of Glencoe in May 1961 at First Congregational Church, honeymooning at the Black Hills. After residing for a short time in Glencoe, Gary and Mary Ann moved to their permanent home in Biscay. Gary worked for Glencoe Mills as a truck driver, followed by SPS in St. Louis Park. Following his retirement, Gary excelled at being a bus driver for Glencoe/Silver Lake Public Schools, favored by the Panthers as their bus driver, driving the teams to numerous championships. Shortly before his passing, Gary was a popular participant in the auction circuit, buying and reselling items, a born salesman. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and many friends, tobogganing at Hopper Hill, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, swimming at the nearby gravel pit and camping. Gary also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their many sporting events. Gary had a kind and loving soul, speaking to anyone and everyone, always helping anyone who needed it whether he knew them or not.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Biscay; children, Joel, Kevin and Neil (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Kyle (Cassie), Kelsey (Colton), Luke (Aubrey), Mickalyn, Betsimay and Taten; sister, Birdie (Duane) Stuewe; many cousins, nephews, nieces and many, many friends. Gary will be missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister Cherrie Lou (Sam); brothers, Junior (Marlene) and Henry (Jan); nephews Jeff, Todd and Andy (Stuewe); niece Lori (Edwards); son-in-law Oscar (Perez).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).